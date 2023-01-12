Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks 1/12/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers collide at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night in NBA action.

The Dallas Mavericks have cooled off from their seven-game win streak as they have now lost three of their last four games after falling short to the Clippers in a 113-101 road defeat on Tuesday. Luka Doncic led the team with 43 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in with 13 points and five assists. As a team, the Mavericks shot just 43 percent from the field and 12 of 38 from the 3-point line as they got off to a terrible start and got outscored by 38-22 in the second quarter to fall behind by as many as 23 points, before they made a run in the third quarter to get as close as nine points at one stage. Christian Wood had a forgettable night as he finished with just 12 points on two of seven shooting, while Reggie Bullock finished with just six points on two of eight shooting.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in fine form as they’ve won six of their last eight games, but they will be looking to bounce back here after getting routed by the Nuggets in a 122-109 road loss on Monday. Russell Westbrook led the team with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench, Thomas Bryant added 17 points with 10 rebounds while Dennis Schroder and Max Christie each scored 14 points. As a team, the Lakers shot 44 percent from the field and eight of 28 from the 3-point line as they struggled right from the start and trailed by 14 points going into Halftime and things only got Worse in the second half where they trailed by as many as 20 points. Dennis Schroder had a night to forget as he shot just three of 13 from the field and zero of five from the 3-point line.

Looking at the betting trends, the Mavericks are 7-20 ATS in their last 27 road games, 3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record and 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall. The Lakers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 home games, 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 games against a team with a winning record and 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Head to head, the under is 6-1 in the last seven meetings in Los Angeles, the Mavericks are 1-3-1 ATS in the last five meetings in Los Angeles and the Mavericks are 5-0-1 ATS in the last six meetings overall.

The Mavericks are going to be missing a few players once again as Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber are all out, while Dwight Powell is listed as questionable. The Lakers are still missing Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis while Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable with an illness. The Mavericks’ supporting cast weren’t able to help Doncic in Tuesday’s loss and they’re going to be even more shorthanded if Powell isn’t able to suit up here, while the Lakers should have LeBron James back in the lineup after he sat out the last game. The Mavericks have opened as favorites and they will be quietly confident given that they already beat them earlier this season, but the Lakers have been playing well lately and I think they have caught the Mavericks at just the right time.