Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (13-18) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, December 23, 2022. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets
- The Lakers score 115.3 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 117.7 the Hornets allow.
- When Los Angeles totals more than 117.7 points, it is 11-3.
- Charlotte is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Hornets put up 6.7 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Lakers gave up (117.3).
- When it scores more than 117.3 points, Charlotte is 4-3.
- Los Angeles is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Charlotte has compiled a 5-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers get 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists from Anthony Davis.
- Russell Westbrook contributes with 6.2 boards and 7.6 assists per game in addition to his 14.5 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of Lonnie Walker IV.
- Davis records 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks on average per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mason Plumlee averages 10.0 points per game, while also collecting 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. puts up 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
- Oubre averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.
- PJ Washington swats 1.0 shots per game on average this season. Oubre chips in on the defensive end with 1.7 steals per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Celtics
|
L 122-118
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 126-108
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 119-117
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Sun
|
L 130-104
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Kings
|
L 134-120
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Pistons
|
L 141-134
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Hawks
|
L 125-106
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 119-115
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Kings
|
W 125-119
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 126-105
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
