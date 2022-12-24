Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (13-18) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, December 23, 2022. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets

The Lakers score 115.3 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 117.7 the Hornets allow.

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.7 points, it is 11-3.

Charlotte is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.

The Hornets put up 6.7 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Lakers gave up (117.3).

When it scores more than 117.3 points, Charlotte is 4-3.

Los Angeles is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.

The Lakers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 5-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers get 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists from Anthony Davis.

Russell Westbrook contributes with 6.2 boards and 7.6 assists per game in addition to his 14.5 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of Lonnie Walker IV.

Davis records 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks on average per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mason Plumlee averages 10.0 points per game, while also collecting 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. puts up 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Oubre averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.

PJ Washington swats 1.0 shots per game on average this season. Oubre chips in on the defensive end with 1.7 steals per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2022 Celtics L 122-118 Mold 12/16/2022 Nuggets W 126-108 Mold 12/18/2022 Wizards W 119-117 Mold 12/19/2022 Sun L 130-104 Away 12/21/2022 Kings L 134-120 Away 12/23/2022 Hornets – Mold 12/25/2022 Mavericks – Away 12/27/2022 Magic – Away 12/28/2022 Heat – Away 12/30/2022 Hawks – Away 1/2/2023 Hornets – Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2022 Pistons L 141-134 Mold 12/16/2022 Hawks L 125-106 Mold 12/18/2022 Nuggets L 119-115 Away 12/19/2022 Kings W 125-119 Away 12/21/2022 Clippers L 126-105 Away 12/23/2022 Lakers – Away 12/26/2022 Trail Blazers – Away 12/27/2022 Warriors – Away 12/29/2022 Thunder – Mold 12/31/2022 Nets – Mold 1/2/2023 Lakers – Mold

