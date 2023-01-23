Los Angeles Lakers Trade For Washington Wizards Forward Rui Hachimura – NBA Tracker

JAN 23 RUI HACHIMURA DEALED TO LAKERS

The NBA’s trade season is officially underway.

According to sources, the Washington Wizards are set to trade Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

In his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura scored 30 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

JAN 17 CALEB HOUSTON LEADS LAKELAND MAGIC TO WIN

Magic Rookie Caleb Houstan was assigned to the G League Monday to get some reps and minutes while Orlando was on a four-day break.

