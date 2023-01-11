Los Angeles Lakers to Sign Houston Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins ​​in ‘Desperation’ Move?

The Houston Rockets are certainly in no position to poke fun at the Rebuilding process of any NBA West foes … no matter how much fun it always is to poke fun at the “regal” Los Angeles Lakers … who right now are so Desperate for help that they are opening their gym doors once again to DeMarcus Cousins.

“Boogie” will reportedly workout the Lakers this week, for a workout “at some point next week.”

