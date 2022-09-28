Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James headlining new ownership group in Major League Pickleball

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s LRMR Ventures is headlining a new ownership group in Major League Pickleball.

The group also includes investment firm SC Holdings, NBA Champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love, the SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera, and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman.

“Having SC Holdings, LRMR Ventures, and their Incredible group as owners and investors in Major League Pickleball is not just great for MLP, it’s a Watershed moment for pickleball in general,” MLP founder Steve Kuhn said.

Major League Pickleball is the first-of-its-kind professional team league in the United States. The league’s expansion from 12 to 16 teams opened up the opportunity for James’ group to invest in a new league showcasing elite professional talent.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, building communities in cities and towns all over the world,” Kuhn said. “This investment and the platform that this group provides will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Akron, Ohio, LRMR Ventures was established in 2006 and is the home office of James and Carter.