Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday’s Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their fourth game in a row when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, California.

Before the game, the team announced that they have signed NBA Veteran Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.

Via the press release: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.”

Earlier in the day, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic had reported that a deal was close, so it didn’t take long to finalize.

