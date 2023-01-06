Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday’s Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their fourth game in a row when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, California.

Before the game, the team announced that they have signed NBA Veteran Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.

Via the press release: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.”

Earlier in the day, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic had reported that a deal was close, so it didn’t take long to finalize.

Brown most recently played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks last season.

In 49 games, he averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

He has also played for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks over his five-year career.

Through 264 regular season games, the 27-year-old has career averages of 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest (he has also played in 24 NBA Playoff games).

Most recently, he played in six G League games this season and has averages of 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest (on 41.1% shooting from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range).

On Friday, the Lakers also announced that they would be without role players Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV for an extended period, so Brown is a reliable addition to their bench.

Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: “Medical update from the Lakers:

Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.

Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.”

The Lakers enter Friday night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-21 record in 38 games.