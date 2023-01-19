Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade For Orlando Magic Veteran Terrence Ross

1. TERRENCE ROSS TO LAKERS?

“ESPN Suggested an idea that sends Ross to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick.

“Ross, who turns 32 on Feb. 5, is averaging eight points per game while providing veteran leadership for the Magic. As the longest-tenured player in Orlando, Ross is a fan favorite and someone with immense value to the franchise.”

2. WHO ELSE IS ON THE TRADE BLOCK?

“Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and RJ Hampton were the four pieces listed for the team sitting four games back in tenth place in the East.”

3. NBA MOCK DRAFT

“After taking a key building block in consecutive drafts with Franz Wagner in 2021 and Paolo Banchero in 2022, the team has a few chances to do the same in 2023.”

4. JOHN WALL RIPS ROCKETS

“Wall recently joined the Run Your Race podcast, where he shared his experience about the 18 months he spent with the Rockets. He Accused the team of tanking and what led to his decision to miss all of last season following a conversation with Coach Stephen Silas.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

