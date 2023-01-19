Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade For Orlando Magic Veteran Terrence Ross

1. TERRENCE ROSS TO LAKERS?

“ESPN Suggested an idea that sends Ross to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick.

“Ross, who turns 32 on Feb. 5, is averaging eight points per game while providing veteran leadership for the Magic. As the longest-tenured player in Orlando, Ross is a fan favorite and someone with immense value to the franchise.”

2. WHO ELSE IS ON THE TRADE BLOCK?

“Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and RJ Hampton were the four pieces listed for the team sitting four games back in tenth place in the East.”

