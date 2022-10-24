Los Angeles is Handed Third Loss from Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers traveled to Los Angeles to face the Lakers this Sunday afternoon and defeated the Lakers 106-104 in the final seconds of the game.

In the last few minutes, three poor Offensive possessions, a successful Portland challenge, and a Damian Lillard (41 points) three cost the Lakers this game.

“I thought we did a great job of giving ourselves a chance to win, we just have to tighten up,” Head Coach Darvin Ham said after the game.

In the first quarter, the Blazers went 50.0% from three whereas the Lakers went 14.3% off one made triple from Austin Reaves who had seven points this afternoon, including another three-pointer.

LeBron James earned 31 points, eight assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and 2 blocks, and another historic game as the King tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history with 1,134.

The vast majority of the Lakers’ scoring success came inside, especially in the first half when they only hit one three. The Trail Blazers identified this and packed the paint. That defensive scheme was no match for Anthony Davis who dominated the rim with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, and two steals.

The Lakers three-point shooting only improved to 18.2% overall, the Trail Blazers shot 37.0% from the arc. Strong defense is what keeps the Lakers alive when their shots won’t fall. At the end of the first half, Los Angeles was down 55-48 despite only going 6.3% from the perimeter.

But the Lakers battled back in the third quarter and sunk five more triples for the day. They took control of the game and grabbed the lead right up until the end of the final frame.

The team is off to an 0-3 start to open their 2022-23 season. “We’re going to get better from this. We’re going to continue to keep getting better,” Coach Ham pointed out in his post-game press conference.