Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds for NFL Week 13 game
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule.
What do the odds say about the game?
The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
The Chargers are -130 on the Moneyline in the game.
The Raiders are +110.
The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.
NFL Week 13 odds:Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for this week’s games
The Chargers are coming off a 25-24 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Raiders beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 40-34.
NFL power rankings Week 13:San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge
The Chargers beat the Raiders in NFL Week 4, 28-14.
The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.
How to watch:NFL Week 13 schedule, television information
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).
NFL playoff picture Week 13:NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position
Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.