Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) meet on Monday Night Football in Week 16. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 pm (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Chargers vs. Colts oddsand make our expert NFL Picks and predictions.

The Chargers are alive and well in the AFC playoff picture after scoring big wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans in the last 2 weekends to strengthen their postseason chances.

The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs, and Indianapolis is coming off a historic 2nd-half collapse in Minnesota last week. The Colts were up 33-0 at half, but blew that lead and lost 39-36 in overtime.

It wasn’t QB Matt Ryan‘s fault the team struggled defensively in the second half last week, but interim Coach Jeff Saturday is making the change to Nick Foles this week.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Chargers at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 6:12 pm ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Chargers -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Colts +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

: Chargers -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Colts +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread : Chargers -4 (-112) | Colts +4 (-108)

: Chargers -4 (-112) | Colts +4 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Chargers at Colts key injuries

Chargers

CB Bryce Callahan (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable S Derwin James Jr. (quadriceps) questionable

(quadriceps) questionable DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee, back) questionable

(knee, back) questionable O.T Trey Pipkins III (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable LB Chris Rumph II (quadriceps) questionable

Colts

CB Brandon Facyson (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable YOU Kyle’s Granson (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable WR Mike Strachan (concussion) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Chargers at Colts Picks and predictions

Prediction

Chargers 29, Colts 16

Moneyline

The Chargers will cost you over 2 times your potential return, and that’s just a little too expensive, even against a struggling Colts team with nothing to play for.

OPENand look to the line instead.

Against the spread

Look to the CHARGERS -4 (-112) to cover on the road in this ultra-important game for them.

While LA is just 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games in December, including a 1-1-1 ATS mark this season, it is 5-2 ATS in the last 7 road games, and 5-2 ATS in the last 7 following a non-cover, too.

The Colts are likely emotionally checked out after yet another quarterback change, the huge collapse last week, and elimination from the playoffs.

Over/Under

UNDER 45.5 (-112) is the Mostly dominant trend for both teams, and it is the lean, ever so slightly.

The Under is 5-2 in the last 7 games for the Chargers, while cashing at a 7-2 clip in the last 9 Appearances on MNF.

While the Colts had a high-scoring game last Saturday in Minnesota, the Under is 6-2 in the last 8 games at home, while cashing in 6 of the last 8 against winning teams, too. The Under is also 4-0 in the last 4 at home against teams with a winning home record.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a Trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting Picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire