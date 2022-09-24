Los Alamos MainStreet & Creative District Announce Schedule For Day Of Arts And Culture Oct. 1

Creative District/MainStreet News:

October is National Arts and Humanities month, and Los Alamos has Hosted an Evening of

Arts and Culture for the past several years. This year, Los Alamos MainStreet and the

Creative District picked up the Reigns to bring together as many community organizations as

possible.

As the many partners came forward to contribute to programming, the event quickly shifted into a Day of Arts in Culture with ree programming scheduled 9 am to 10 pm Saturday Oct. 1.

Schedule of events:

The day will begin with the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 am to 3 pm on the Fuller Lodge

Lawn. There are several art classes for youth through the Fuller Lodge Art Center in the afternoon

as well as one for adults, registration is required.

Starting at 4 pm through 6:30 pm, there will be performances by Belisama Irish Dance, Dance Arts Los Alamos and En Pointe School of Dance at Fuller Lodge.

There will be musical performances by Community Winds, SaxAtomix, Partizani Brass Band and the Los Alamos Big Band throughout the afternoon and evening.

Participate in a live drawing and gallery tour at Mesa Public Library, see a screening of the Films made at this summer’s Youth Film Intensive at the Teen Center (open to the public), or one last Octoberfest at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op complete with brats music and Brewery talk.

Cap off the evening with a lesson in East Coast Swing by Atomic City Swing and dance to the classic sounds of the Los Alamos Big Band.

Visit the following for more information:

www.creativelosalamos.com for the complete schedule

Art Class Registration

Youth Activities at STEAM Lab