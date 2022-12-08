Los Alamos Arts Council Hosts This Evening’s Chamber ‘Business After Hours’ Event At Fuller Lodge Art Center – Los Alamos Reporter

Some of the items offered at Affordable Arts 2022 currently underway at Fuller Lodge Art Center. Courtesy Photo

The Los Alamos Arts Council will be hosting a business after hours with the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce tonight, Dec. 8, from 5PM-7PM inside the Fuller Lodge Art Center. We hope our community partners, members, and volunteers who have made 2022 a success will join us for drinks with Bathtub Row Brewing as well as snacks provided by staff and our Board of Directors.

Thank you all for the work and effort you continue to put in to lift up the arts in Los Alamos County, and if you would like to learn more about what we are doing in 2023 and how you can continue to support our efforts, please feel free to reach out to me and we can meet for coffee, tea, or just a chat.

Fuller Lodge Art Center is located at 2132 Central Avenue in Los Alamos. The event provides a great opportunity for holiday shopping at the Affordable Arts Show which continues throughout December at the Center.

The following is only a sample of what Los Alamos Arts Council provided to Los Alamos County and the surrounding communities in 2022:

● Opened our gallery doors to over 450 artists between exhibits, our retail shop, and craft fairs

● Had 5000 or more visitors at our arts and crafts fairs

● Had 4000 students through our Classroom doors from first graders through adults.

● Provided 1876 dollars in scholarships to youth and adults

● Sponsored a free stress management through ceramic arts class for adults and teens with the

Los Alamos Family Council

● Collaborated with small businesses and our local MainStreet and Chamber to provide adult and youth programs

● Hosted 10 lunchtime concerts in Fuller Lodge at no charge to community members

● Donated tickets to see our guest artist, Luca Ciarla of Violapiano Italy to the Los Alamos middle School and High School music programs

● Co-hosted the Los Alamos Youth Film Intensive with the Los Alamos Teen Center

● Hosted a film Premiere for a small, independent Film company owned and operated by Northern New Mexicans

● Sponsored a student from the Los Alamos High School OLIONS to attend the Statewide One Act Play competition in Farmington, NM

● Hosted the Los Alamos Youth Symphony, Los Alamos High School Jazz Band, and Los Alamos

High School Choirs are on our campus for public performances.