Los Alamos Arts Council Events For November 2022

Los Alamos Arts Council News:

Here is a compilation of all the events happening from the Los Alamos Arts Council throughout November:

Nov. 2: Daytime Performance-The Quemazon Combo noon to 1 pm at Fuller Lodge. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 5: Early Bird Deadline for Winter Fair. Don’t miss the $25 discount for applying early! Apply here. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 8: Clay Teapot Workshop. Come learn how to make Clay Teapots on the Wheel with Alison Ticknor in this two part workshop! Sign up here. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 9: Last Day of The Road Taken Exhibit at Step Up Gallery. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 12: Ornament Making with Jocelyn Warner. Local ceramics artist Jocelyn Warner teaches fun and creative ornament making just in time for the winter holidays! Get tickets here. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 13: Last Day of Dia De Los Muertos Exhibit at Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 19: Late Bird Deadline for Winter Arts and Crafts Fair. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 23 & 24: Fuller Lodge Art Center Closed. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 25: Affordable Arts Opening Day. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 25: The Gift of Small Paintings Opening Day. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 26: Small Business Saturday. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council

Nov. 30: Giving Tuesday. Courtesy/Los Alamos Arts Council