Lorraine Gervais and Jenn Knapp Come Together for Lolo’s Lounge – Soul of Country at The Center for the Arts – YubaNet









The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome back Lolo’s Lounge for the Soul of Country Show on October 2, 2022. Lorraine Gervais and her very special guest Jenn Knapp are excited to sing together again, this time kicking up their heels with The Soul of Country. They’ll be looking back to the beginnings of southern blues and country in the early 1900’s and how it influenced the path of modern country music. From pioneer Musicians like Blind Willie Johnson and Memphis Minnie, to Hank Williams and Kitty Wells, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Patsy Cline to Beyoncé and more, Lorraine and Jenn will be sharing the stories of life, love, and hardships of traditional American roots music. Jenn’s daughter, China Kopp, will be joining them for the first time onstage to add her singing talents and perspective to this Timeless music. The band is a great combination of players from both Jenn’s band, “BuckStar” and from Lorraine’s regular band members.

Lorraine & Jenn have sung together through the years at The Center for the Arts in various tribute shows to Aretha, Fleetwood Mac, Lou Reed and more. As Assistant vocal Coach in the long running Weekly Community Music Jam (funded by the Irvine Foundation to The Center), Jenn helped Lorraine direct the 30 Singers who were a regular part of the larger 60 piece community members’ band who came to experience playing music together with the help of professional musicians. They’ve always had a great time singing together in whatever band or venue or style of music.

Jenn Knapp is a true local, born and raised in Alleghany, she inherited her grandfather’s 67′ Martin guitar and has been making music with it ever since. As front woman and songwriter to rock bands the “Cheatin Buzzies” and “BuckStar”, she has released 6 albums, played hundreds of shows and inspired audiences throughout the region. Music and its power to tell a story and invoke true connection is her passion. After watching the Ken Burns documentary “Country Music”, Jenn was inspired to dig into the roots of American Music, thus creating a new dimension of her career to share with audiences.

Both these talented women are looking forward to collaborating on yet another show bringing in both vintage & modern takes on American roots music. Don’t miss this special night of soulful country music at The Center for the Arts on October 2, 2022.