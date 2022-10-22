Loras stops the Central volleyball team

Next Match: Simpson 10/26/2022 | 6 p.m October 26 (Wed) / 6 p.m Simpson History

DUBUQUE — Playing its second American Rivers Conference match in as many days, the Central College volleyball team was swept at Loras College Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (7-14, 1-6 conference) were taken down 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 by the Duhawks (8-17, 2-6 conference).

“Unfortunately, we showed up pretty flat today,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “At this point of the season, you have to show up and compete hard every day.”

As a team, Central had just 35 kills and hit .117. Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) and Gracie Daniels (sophomore, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.) each had eight kills to share the team lead.

Ashley Harn (freshman, defensive specialist, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) had two of Central’s three service aces. The Dutch had four blocks as a team, two of which were shared by Elyse Johnson (junior, middle hitter, Kirksville, Mo.).

“Defensively, we just weren’t making the plays we did this past week,” Czipri said. “And we didn’t serve aggressively enough to win.”

Avery Rexroat (freshman, setter, Macomb, Ill.) had a double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs. Yvette Flores (freshman, libero, Windsor, Colo.) led the team with 17 digs and Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) led the team with 20 assists.

The Dutch host Simpson College Wednesday in its conference finale at 6 pm on Wednesday.