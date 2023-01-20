Loran Smith is Georgia basketball Coach Mike White

With basketball season moving deep into January, there is good news for UGA partisans in that the Dawgs seem to have found a fruitful fit with the new coach. Mike White comes from a family of coaches and Athletic administrators and seems to have a very important ingredient in his makeup—savvy.

There’s more. and all of his professional pluses fall under the heading of Fundamentals first. Sometimes coaching styles can be simplified. They can be elementary. In basketball if you play defense and make three throws, those influences alone will likely take you to enviable status.

With defense you have to “want to play defense.” I remember a conversation with the legendary Walt Frazier who had this to say about defense. “When you look at the stat sheet there is no reference to defense. It is about the points that were scored, which is why it must be instituted by the coach.” No Coach appreciates this dictum more than Coach White.

