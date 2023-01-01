Lorain tattoo artist Raybeth Grasso spending 2023 on tour – Morning Journal

Local tattoo artist Rachel “RayBeth” Grasso learned her craft several years ago.

In 2018, Grasso opened INKspired Studios at 720 Broadway in downtown Lorain.

Now with a decade of ink experience under her belt, she is taking her show on the road in 2023, as part of a competitive tattooing team known as Team Fliction.

Led by former “Ink Master” television competitor and longtime tattoo artist Al Fliction, Team Fliction is a competitive professional tattooing team.

As part of the team, Grasso will travel to more than 20 tattoo conventions in 2023, including the Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention from March 3-5.

Grasso said she met Fliction at the 2022 Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention, and he later remembered her as “the girl with the purple hair” after recruiting team member Glenn Wallace to a guest artist spot at INKspired in August.

“They saw the shop; they worked with us for a week, (and) really liked the atmosphere,” Grasso said. “It was about four or five days (later), they were in New Jersey and they called me, and they said ‘We need you for Dallas.’

“I immediately got put straight to work.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button