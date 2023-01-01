Lorain tattoo artist Raybeth Grasso spending 2023 on tour – Morning Journal

Local tattoo artist Rachel “RayBeth” Grasso learned her craft several years ago.

In 2018, Grasso opened INKspired Studios at 720 Broadway in downtown Lorain.

Now with a decade of ink experience under her belt, she is taking her show on the road in 2023, as part of a competitive tattooing team known as Team Fliction.

Led by former “Ink Master” television competitor and longtime tattoo artist Al Fliction, Team Fliction is a competitive professional tattooing team.

As part of the team, Grasso will travel to more than 20 tattoo conventions in 2023, including the Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention from March 3-5.

Grasso said she met Fliction at the 2022 Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention, and he later remembered her as “the girl with the purple hair” after recruiting team member Glenn Wallace to a guest artist spot at INKspired in August.

“They saw the shop; they worked with us for a week, (and) really liked the atmosphere,” Grasso said. “It was about four or five days (later), they were in New Jersey and they called me, and they said ‘We need you for Dallas.’

“I immediately got put straight to work.”

Grasso started crisscrossing the country in August 2022, attending the Dallas Tattoo Arts Festival at the request of Fliction.

She tried to work as hard as possible and put her best foot forward.

“At the end of the weekend, (Al) came up to me and told me that I was one of the highest-grossing artists,” Grasso said.

Following her strong performance in Dallas, Grasso was offered a full-time position on the team.

“To be a full-time team member, you have to commit to 80% of the shows,” she said. “I’m doing 93% of the shows.

“I only took three shows off my tour list, just for commitments at home with my kids.”

Despite the obligations to Team Fliction, Grasso is still available for bookings through inkspiredstudios.com.

She said that sometimes her time at the shop will be booked weeks or months in advance with customers eager for new ink.

Most tattoo Conventions have Awards that can bring in recognition and money to a shop or artist.

While Grasso has not signed up to compete for any Awards yet, she said she plans to compete throughout 2023.

“My team has multiple award-winning artists.”

Grasso said she will likely compete in small, medium and large female color tattoo categories.

She specializes in creating designs and tattoos that pop using bright and vivid colors.

Weekends on the road presented opportunities for Grasso and her work to be seen across the world.

She said she loves the hustle and bustle of her relatively new lifestyle and succeeds when working under the pressure of touring.

“I have three all-day sessions scheduled from people who are traveling hours, that I’ve met at conventions,” Grasso said. “Those are thousand dollar sessions.

“I love building the connections, and it also helps, because a lot about tattooing is confidence.”

In addition to touring across the United States, Grasso will tattoo in Amsterdam in September.

She said the team is currently trying to get booked for a December convention in Milan, Italy.

Through all the touring, she said Northeast Ohio is special to her, and she wanted to be in the middle of it all with her shop.

She said she loves being able to maintain her tattoo shop in downtown Lorain.

“I’ve always felt nostalgic about Broadway, even when it looked not so pretty,” Grasso said. “When I was a kid, I lived on East Ninth Street.

“These were my stomping grounds.”

Team Fliction’s tour schedule can be found at villainarts.com.

Grasso currently is scheduled for all shows, except for Omaha, Nebraska; Fort Worth, Texas; and Oklahoma City.