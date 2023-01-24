Lorain County student artists win Awards in regional contest
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Students from Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville were among the top five honorees in this year’s Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Show.
The show is currently on exhibit at the Stocker Art Center in Elyria.
Avon High School junior Isabella Keller, Avon Lake High School junior Ella Monchein and North Ridgeville High School junior Faith Schneider all took home American Vision Awards from the competition. Only five artworks were selected for this honor.
From the pool of five, a panel of jurors in New York City will select one artist from each of Scholastic’s 100 regional Affiliates to receive an American Visions Medal, according to a news release from the Avon Local School District.
Artists who win at the national level will be recognized in New York City in June.
Isabella is a junior in Advanced Drawing and Painting at Avon High School, the release notes. She completed this project for an assignment in which students studied German artist Kathe Kollowitz and were asked to create an expressive portrait using charcoal and Conte crayon (a drawing medium composed of compressed powdered Graphite or charcoal mixed with a clay base, square in cross-section ).
Isabella also won a Gold Key, two Silver Keys and two Honorable Mentions.
Ella was the second Avon Lake High School student artist to earn this award in the last two years, according to a news release from the Avon Lake City School District.
Ella also won a Gold Key, a Silver Key and an Honorable Mention.
In addition to her American Visions award, Faith won Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention honors.
Here is a list of award winners from the Avon Lake City Schools, Avon Local School and North Ridgeville City Schools:
Avon High School Gold Key winners (name and category)
Yuxin Jiang (grade 11): Mo Zhou, Drawing & Illustration
Isabella Keller (grade 11): Just Wait for It, Drawing & Illustration. Isabella won one of just five American Vision Awards for this piece.
Samantha Keressi (grade 12): Misted, Photography
Amy Klimkowski (grade 12): Blooming Silence, Photography
Elena Ko (grade 11): The Song of Syrinx, Mixed Media
Isabella Lane (grade 11): Dread, Painting
Moira Majercak (grade 11): Self-Portrait, Drawing & Illustration
Marissa Poore (grade 12): Strength in Vulnerability, Drawing & Illustration
Victoria Sidoti (grade 11): Freddy’s Memory, Painting
Josh Stitchick (grade 11): Morning Dew, Photography
Avon High School Silver Key winners (name and category)
Trista Cash (grade 11): Art, Ceramics & Glass
Claudia Dorn (grade 10): The Skull, Photography
Avery Hanna (grade 12): Self Portrait, Drawing & Illustration
Julianne Hindman (grade 11): The Queen Herself, Painting; Anomaly, Drawing & Illustration
Isabella Keller (grade 11): Catch and Release, Painting; I like that you’re broken, Drawing & Illustration
Samantha Keressi (grade 12): Reflecting, Photography
Amy Klimkowski (grade 12): Gosling Gang, Photography; Frozen in Time, Photography
Isabella Lane (grade 11): Halloween, Painting; Addison, Drawing & Illustration
Krista Lehlbach (grade 11): Wavey Davey, Mixed Media
Paige Masuga (grade 12): Trapped, Painting; Self Portrait, Painting
Sarah Mossbruger (grade 10): Flower Field Before a Storm, Painting
Mae Niemojewski (grade 11): Suddenly a Memory, Drawing & Illustration
Sarah Pomfrey (grade 11): Friends Don’t Look at Each Other That Way, Drawing & Illustration; The Intricacy of Human Connection, Painting
Marissa Poore (grade 12): Buddy, Painting
William Richendollar (grade 12): Teef, Painting
Alexandra Schill (grade 10): My Best Friend, Painting
Carl Wible (grade 12): Fortunes, Drawing & Illustration
Avon High School Honorable Mention (name and category)
Morgan Assenmacher (grade 10): Bike Chain, Photography
Samantha Brokaw (grade 12): Lucy, Painting
Olivia Eavenson (grade 12): Dragon’s Castle, Painting; streetlights, Painting; Lost in the Creek, Painting
Makenzie Friedel (grade 10): Abstract Closeup, Photography
Izzy Gomez (grade 11): Fallen Leaves, Ceramics & Glass
Avery Hanna (grade 12): Split, Drawing & Illustration
Julianne Hindman (grade 11): Fresh Fallen Cheesy Leaves, Painting; I’ll Figure It Out Later, Painting
Yuxin Jiang (grade 11): Self-Portrait, Painting
Isabella Keller (grade 11): Sweater Weather, Drawing & Illustration; Breaking Point, Sculpture
Samantha Keressi (grade 12): Rose of Honor, Photography
Elena Ko (grade 11): Ready…Set…Go!, Sculpture
Hadley Kutsko (grade 10): Abstract Closeup Photography; Fantastical Creature, Digital Art
Krista Lehlbach (grade 11): Scared and Scary, Digital Art; Mars, Painting; Forecast Sorrow, Drawing & Illustration
Grace Linden (grade 10): Autumn Morning, Photography; Meadow, Photography
Sydney Machovina (grade 11): Red Tomatoes, Painting; Cinnamon, Painting
Moira Majercak (grade 11): Rory, Drawing & Illustration
Paige Masuga (grade 12): Still Life, Painting
Ramziya Mihtad (grade 12): Lonely, Painting
Jakob O’Malley (grade 12): Two Boxing Birds, Painting
Sarah Pomfrey (grade 11): The Garden of my Mother’s Grief, Drawing & Illustration
Marissa Poore (grade 12): Tranquility, Photography; Ketchikan, Photography
Megan Rice (grade 10): Peewee, Painting
Josh Stitchick (grade 11): The Home That Grew Older Than Me, Photography; Elemental, Ceramics & Glass
Sofia Valdez (grade 9): African Mask Self-Portrait, Drawing & Illustration
Elizabeth Weir (grade 10): Beyond The Fence, Photography; Bike Ride in Savannah, Photography
Carleen Wellman (grade 11): The Fears, Ceramics & Glass
Carl Wible (grade 12): Anxious, Mixed Media
Addison Zehr (grade 10): Pointe Shoes, Painting
Avon Middle School students also earned honors at the Regional Scholastic Art Show
Silver Key: Celeste Gorski (grade 8)
Honorable Mentions: Millicent (Millie) Schwartz (grade 7), Reagan Fennell (grade 7), Madelyn Kitchen (grade 8), and Brooke Heinrich (grade 8).
Avon Lake High School Gold Keys winners (name and category)
Fiona Bornhorst (grade 11): Photography, Domino Effect
Sally Butler (grade 10): Photography, Honoring Georgia
Maria Drabkin (grade 11): Photography, Portrait of a Mother
Amanda Duffy (grade 11): Digital Art, Festive Fuzziness
Anthony Ferrari (grade 11): Painting, Cactus Triptych
Ava Gabriel (grade 11) 2 Gold keys: Photography, Sun Rays; Photography, Touch Up
Phia Kerner (grade 11): Digital Art, Self Portrait
Kate Leininger (grade 10): Photography, Lovely Lauren
Ella Monchein (grade 11): Painting, Of Mice and Men. Ella won one of just five American Vision awards for this piece.
Owen Sears (grade 11): Photography, Salted Tire
Avon Lake High School Silver Key winners (name and category)
Gavin Andrews (grade 10): Photography, Distressed
Maya Austerman (grade 11): Photography, 102
Kayci Balog (grade 10): Photography, Vignette
Tugso Bayarbadra (grade 11): Photography, Depth of swings
Brynn Bondar (grade 12) Photography, Reflection; Photography, Point of View
Fiona Bornhorst (grade 11): Photography, In the Gutter
Keira Castelli (grade 11): Digital Art, Nathaniel
Winnifred Davis (grade 12) Film & Animation, The Silence in The; Painting, Under Appreciated
Maria Drabkin (grade 11): Photography, Hand on Wheel
Tori Farran (grade 10): Drawing & Illustration, elements of art
Anthony Ferrari (grade 11): Digital Art, Shadow of the Beast
Marc Grozav (grade 10): Photography, repetition
Caiden Harman (grade 11): Photography, Side Skate
Phia Kerner (grade 11): Drawing & Illustration, Drawings
Evelyn Krupa (grade 10): Digital Art, Covered in Fruit
Kate Leininger (grade 10): Photography, A/C
Ella Monchein (grade 11): Photography, Matryoshka Dolls
Mikhail Pyltsov (grade 12): Painting Venice, Piazza San
Owen Sears (grade 11) Photography, Electrical Pole; Photography by Angry Child
JJ Toth (grade 12): Photography, Firebird #1
Caden Whittaker (grade 9) Photography, who brought a jet; Photography, Peak into the beast
Avon Lake High School Honorable Mentions (name and category)
Caitlin Allen (grade 11) Drawing & Illustration, Marked at Birth; Drawing & Illustration, Puzzled; Painting, Landscape
Gavin Andrews (grade 10) Photography, Mirror reflecting branches; Photography, The mask
Evan Balwani (grade 11) Photography, Rio; Photography, Always On Top
Brynn Bondar (grade 12) Digital art, Sign of the Times; Photography by Zippy the Monkey
Fiona Bornhorst (grade 11): Photography, Grown Over
Brooke Bradley (grade 12): Photography, Art of Lines
Nick Brun (grade 12) Digital art, Pi Fly; Digital art, Watching
Sally Butler (grade 10): Photography, Forgotten Childhood
Samantha Covell (grade 12): Ceramics and glass, Cactus Makes Perfect
Winnifred Davis (grade 12) Digital art, Good Mourning Mother; painting, A Fawn in the Woods; Digital art, In Her Element
Sofia Distefano (grade 10): Photography, Dad’s Baby
Maria Drabkin (grade 11) Photography, Woman on the Pier; Photography, Reflection in the Sky; Photography, Kayaks
Elyse Dusek (grade 9), Photography, Silence
Ava Gabriel (grade 11) Photography, Crash; Photography, Caution; Photography, Big Wheels
Marc Grozav (grade 10) Photography, restoration; Photography, reconstruction
Caiden Harman (grade 11) Photography, “Haunted” House; Photography, The Flower Bridge
Anna Haugh (grade 9): Digital art, Citrus Fly
Amy Henry (grade 9): Photography, Beach Waves
Kate Leininger (grade 10): Photography, Huntington Shore
Enam Mahayri (grade 12) Photography, Depth of Field, The Playground; Photography, Depth of Field, The Wood
Ella Monchein (grade 11), Photography, deadhead buck.
Mikhail Pyltsov (grade 12) Painting, Taj Mahal in Aggra; Painting, Portrait of Sergei Witte; Drawing & Illustration, Spring
Madelyn Sakach (grade 10): Digital art, Lantern Mantis
Owen Sears (grade 11) Photography, Depth of Bikes; Photography, Pier to the Lake
Griffin Shannon (grade 10): Photography, Repetitive abstraction
Marisa Summerfeild (grade 11) Photography, Under the Table; Photography, Bike Pedal
Caden Whittaker (grade 9) Photography, Ruptured Duck; Photography, Retired Angle
North Ridgeville High School Gold Key winners (name and grade)
American Vision (top 5 in entire show): Faith Schneider
Gold Keys: Abby Mahon (11), Edison Ringwall (12), Faith Schneider (11), Lilly Stefano (12) and Madison Winkle (9).
Silver Keys: Sydney Dales (9), Abby Mahon (11), Kayden McNamara (11), Ainsley Pierson (12), Gianna Sanfilippo (9), Faith Schneider (11), Zachary Spence (12) Lilly Stefano (12), Kamryn Vealey (12) and Alvin Zheng (10)
Honorable Mention: Autumn Behlke (11), Savannah Cardo (11), Elizabeth Costello (9), Haley Hamilton (12), Arielle Henderson (12), Abigail Janik (11), Mackenzie Keating (11), Jaylee Marchant (12) , Brooklyne Mcglothan (11), Dylan Mock (10), Audrey Nunnari (11), Ainsley Pierson (12), Aleena Sahay (11), Gianna Sanfilippo (9), Faith Schneider (11), Marissa Slack (9), Zachary Spence (12), Lilly Stefano (12), Cristina Traska (12) and Sarah Walton (12).
Read more from the Sun Sentinel.