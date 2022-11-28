Lorain County Metro Parks encourages art exploration through Weekly classes – Morning Journal

Lorain County Metro Parks is inviting residents to take advantage of the arts.

Local artist Clela Neale hosts a Weekly drawing class from 10-11:30 am, Mondays, at Miller Nature Preserve, 2739 Center Road in Avon.

Neale also hosts a watercolor painting class from 12:30-2:30 pm, Mondays, at the Miller Nature Preserve.

The adult drawing class caters to artists of all skill levels, said Neale.

“Each week I bring a different project that we’re going to work on,” Neale said. “I always do a quick demo before allowing people to try it themselves.”

Participants should bring a sketchbook, a No. 2 pencils and fine point sharpie.

Although References are provided, participants can bring their own ideas, Neale said.

“I try to keep everyone interested and be really relevant with our themes,” she said. “Some of our projects are nature-themed because we are working with the parks, but we also do seasonal projects that are aligned with holidays and can double as Christmas cards.”

The technique makes all the difference, Neale said.

“I use a book that teaches how to use the right side of the brain to learn a new technique,” she said. “Even our Beginners have no problem doing really well because of the way our technique shows us how to approach drawing.

“People seem to be able to really relate to our teaching method.”

Neale said she’s been working with Lorain County Metro Parks since the early 1990s.

“It’s really nice working with the parks, and I couldn’t ask for a better place,” she said. “The Parks are here for everybody, whether you’re a beginner or experienced.”

She said she enjoys the community art brings.

“I really enjoy working with people,” Neale said. “I love seeing people make friends in these classes, and I believe that is what they’re for — people to learn and find a social outlet.”

Pre-registration is required.

The cost of the class is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit loraincountymetroparks.com.