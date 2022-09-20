Lopez’s late goal lifts Orrville past Hiland
Monday, Sept. 19
BOYS’ SOCCER
Orrville 1, Hiland 0
In a matchup of two of the area’s best, Orrville found the back of the net late in the second half to pull off the win.
Red Riders star Deninssonn Lopez took advantage of his chance in the 70th minute, Burying the Lone goal of the game to give Orrville one of its best wins of the year.
Orrville goal: Deninssonn Lopez … Gabriel Gonzales 6 saves
Hiland: Shawn Troyer 9 saves
Northwestern 1, Triway 1
Northwestern goal: Alex Albright
Triway goal: Mason Mathis … Aeron Meshew 11 saves
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wooster 3, Perry 2
Wooster goals: Christie Fransen 2, Sydney Older … Grace Kostohryz 9 saves
Northwestern 2, Smithville 0
Northwestern goals: Audrina Smith, Alysa Troyan … Florida Blake 2 assists … AJ Smith 6 saves
Hiland 3, Fairless 1
Hiland goals: Kate Kaufman 2, Miah Miller … Itzelle Guzman 2 saves
CVCA 9, Triway 0
Triway: Chloe Baker 16 saves
VOLLEYBALL
Rittman 3, Oberlin 0
Rittman: Gabbie Swartz 17 kills, 9 digs; Kendall Fosen 14 assists, 4 aces; Emma Berkihiser 9 kills, 3 aces
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Wooster 3, Notre Dame-Latin Cathedral 2 (OTCA Tournament)
Wooster wins: Ava Mathur (first singles; 6-3, 6-2), Minnie Pozefsky (second singles; 6-2, 6-1); Alexia Kakanuru (third singles; NC)
Madison 3, Orrville 2
Orrville wins: Ella Wallace (second singles; 6-1, 6-0), Regan Bailey/Alaina Yeagley (second doubles; 6-2, 6-3)
Lexington 4, West Holmes 1
West Holmes win: Brylie Ricklie (third singles; 7-5, 6-2)
Wadsworth B 4, Chippewa 1
Chippewa win: Abby Sines (first singles; 6-1, 6-1)
Marlington 4, Central Christian 1
Central Christian win: Maylee Hummel (third singles; NC)
GOLF
Dalton 157, Chippewa 179
Dalton: Jaden Schlabach 37, Todd Brahler 38, Brendan Lehman 41, Zach Brahler 41
Chippewa: Anthony Kish 41, Burk Hughes 43, Matt Yeager 46, Ethan Douglas 49
Norwayne 177, Hillsdale 185
Norwayne: Kael Mowrer 42, Max Graham 43, Gavin Ferguson 45, Derek Pumphrey 47
Hillsdale: Byron Bickel 39, AJ Brown 47, Landon Timms 48