Loopers prepare to move into Palm Harbor Golf Course

Loopers prepare to move into Palm Harbor Golf Course

The Green Lion will stop serving food and beverages at the Palm Harbor Golf Course on Saturday afternoon and a new restaurant operator will begin making changes to start full operation in March.

The restaurant is shutting down business a day before its contract with the city expires on Sunday. The separation follows acrimonious and ultimately failed negotiations between the Green Lion and the city to renew the concession agreement at the golf course.

The Green Lion was owned by the same family who owns the Golden Lion at 501 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach.

Loopers, the restaurant replacing the Green Lion, will be run by Jamie Bourdeau, who runs the Beach Front Grille at 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach.

Deal blasted:Palm Coast blasts ‘sweetheart deal’ lease for Green Lion golf course restaurant; operators say Criticism unfair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button