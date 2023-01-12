Loopers prepare to move into Palm Harbor Golf Course

The Green Lion will stop serving food and beverages at the Palm Harbor Golf Course on Saturday afternoon and a new restaurant operator will begin making changes to start full operation in March.

The restaurant is shutting down business a day before its contract with the city expires on Sunday. The separation follows acrimonious and ultimately failed negotiations between the Green Lion and the city to renew the concession agreement at the golf course.

The Green Lion was owned by the same family who owns the Golden Lion at 501 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach.

Loopers, the restaurant replacing the Green Lion, will be run by Jamie Bourdeau, who runs the Beach Front Grille at 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach.

The Palm Coast City Council in December approved a food and beverage concession agreement with Loopers to run the restaurant in the triple-wide trailer at the golf course.

But Loopers is not expected to open for full service until around March 1, according to a city news release.

In the meantime, two food trucks will alternate selling food at the course starting Jan. 15: Ramon’s Personal Chef Food Truck and Cajun Cravins’ 2 Go, the release stated.

The food trucks will open daily from 8 am to 5 pm in the main parking lot near the bag drop.

A portion of the patio next to the trailer will remain open for diners while the rest of the patio will be closed for renovations.

Loopers plans to serve alcoholic beverages and provide limited food service as soon as practical before completing renovations, according to the city.

The triple-wide trailer is also home to the pro shop. During construction, guests can only enter through the pro shop doors.

Palm Harbor Golf Club is a public course with a full-service practice facility open seven days a week.

The city and Loopers reached a five-year Concession lease agreement, which can be extended three times for five years each by agreement of both parties, according to the city. The rent starts at $17,982 annually, equivalent to $9 per square foot, according to the city. The rent increases by 3% annually.

Loopers is solely responsible for its electricity, propane, phone and internet. Water and Sewer Utilities are split 50/50 between the tenant and the city, since the trailer is also used by the city’s pro shop.