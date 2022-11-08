‘Looks Worse Now’: Golf World Reacts to Concerning Tiger Woods Video

The possibility of Tiger Woods playing in 2022 is increasing day by day. With the videos and pictures of him caddying for his son starting to spread, people are now sure that the golfer will either play in the Hero Challenge or the PNC Championship or both.

However, a new video circulating on the internet is creating concerns over the golfer’s health. The viewers can clearly see Woods limping while walking on the course with his son in the video.

Notably, the 15-time major Champion has only played a handful of events in the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season due to his February 2021 accident. The accident caused injuries to his leg, which he has yet to recover from. In fact, he even withdrew from the PGA Championship after being in excruciating pain and having trouble walking.

Fans react to the 82-time PGA Tour champion’s video

Since the accident, Woods has never been like his past self. They Revealed that there was a 50-50 chance of him walking “out of that hospital with one leg.” Moreover, he even admitted to the public that he won’t play another full season ever.

After multiple surgeries, the golfer is able to walk again. The golf world has accepted that he might walk with a limp forever and their response to the video reflected just that.

Not surprisingly, some fans expressed their concerns over his health condition. However, most of them seemed not to worry about him anymore. They believe that he is out of danger and looked to have no trouble, except for the limping.

Is Tiger Woods part of the field of any tournaments in 2022?

Woods played golf in front of the public for the first time after the accident at the 2021 PNC Championship. He attended the event with his son, Charlie Woods, and finished second after John Daly and his son.

The PNC officials released the names of the first wave of the Champions who will play this year. But the Woods duo name was missing from the list. However, his good friend recently Revealed that he is “fairly certain” Woods will participate in the Championship with his son this year.

Furthermore, Rumors said that Woods would play in the Hero Challenge, an event he hosts every year. The field of the event is already released. However, the officials have left three spots on the list unannounced. And it is making people believe that Tiger Woods might take one of the spots.

The two events will be held in December. Hence, it is only a matter of time before we get to know whether or not he will play in any of them.

What do you think? Will Woods be able to make it to this year’s tournaments?