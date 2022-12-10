Looking to reinvent itself, Algonac boys basketball begins a new era

ST. CLAIR — There’s nowhere to go but up for the Algonac boys basketball team.

The Muskrats finished with a 2-17 record last season. That included snapping a 56-game losing streak on Dec. 17, 2021.

Their recent history represents quite a challenge for first-year Coach Marcus Sadlowski. But he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is one of the jobs I wanted,” Sadlowski said. “I want to instill a toughness to the kids. I’ve watched Algonac for the last seven or eight years (play games) where they just gave up … these kids never gave up though (tonight).”

Algonac (0-1) fell to St. Clair, 72-30, on the road Friday. Caleb Thomas led the way with 13 points and made three of the Muskrats’ seven 3-pointers.

