Looking to get creative in 2023? Bay City studio’s 100-day art challenge returning

BAY CITY, MI – It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions are in full swing. While many people make resolutions about their health and fitness, Studio 23 is offering a program for those looking to get more creative this year.

Studio 23 in downtown Bay City is hosting its fifth annual 100 Day Project. The 100 Day Project kicks off in early January and it is a challenge where artists and creatives are asked to spend time each day for 100 days on making art.

There are three main parts of the project. The first is the creative portion, where participants are to create a set project and dedicate 5 – 10 minutes each day to the project. The overall theme for the 2023 100 Day project is “nurture”, which can be used as a guide when drafting a project.

Participants are asked to also share their progress online in a private Facebook group that they will be invited to.

Finally, participants are asked to attend check-ins to chat and collaborate with other participants while also offering each other support. A kick-off meeting for the event is being held at 5 pm on Jan. 10 at Studio 23, 901 N. Water Street.

The cost is $10 for studio 23 members to participate. Membership and 100 Day project Bundles are available for $60 or $40 for students, Seniors and veterans.

Registration for the 100 Day project can be found here online. Registrants should have an idea of ​​what their project will entail, what it will be called and what medium they’ll use

