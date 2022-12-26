Looking for a good read? Here’s what Salem Residents are digging into

Looking for a good read? Here's what Salem Residents are digging into

The Salem Public Library has seen a steady increase in returning visitors since reopening following COVID-19 closures, according to librarian Kim Carroll. And the use of the digital collection that took off during the Pandemic also continues to grow.

But there’s more in the works.

The library recently eliminated fines and increased the number of events for all ages, including storytimes, performers and book groups. The library renovation included the addition of study and meeting rooms open to the public.

“We will soon be launching a pilot program with book lockers at the Main Library,” Carroll said in an email to the Statesman Journal. “Patrons will be able to put items on hold and pick them up 24/7 from the book locker.”

A new Library of Things collection is expected to be fully launched in March. Patrons will be able to check out WiFi-enabled Chromebooks, metal detectors, video projectors, ice cream makers, outdoor games and other equipment.

