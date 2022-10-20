Looking for a gift for your favorite golf lover? Grab this smart rangefinder on sale.



TL;DR: As of Oct. 20, you can get the Prism Golf Rangefinder(opens in a new tab) for just $229.99 instead of $329.99 — that’s a 30% discount.

It’s tough finding a gift for someone’s hobby, especially if you’re not an expert yourself. If you’re shopping for a golfer(opens in a new tab), they probably have a lot of the big things covered like Clubs and a golf bag, but they may not have a quality rangefinder. The Prism Golf Rangefinder lets players observe the course at seven times magnification and see useful course analytics, and it’s on sale for $229.99. That’s 30% off.

See more of the golf course before you swing

The Prism Golf Rangefinder is a smart golf tool(opens in a new tab) that could help players learn more about where they’re driving their ball. This USB-C rechargeable rangefinder lets players see a magnified view of the course before they hit, but a better view isn’t the only information they get.

Players can also check the slope of their playing area. If there’s a subtle change in elevation that might send the ball rolling off course, this could help you find it. The PinnedLock Vibration could help you stay on target as you pinpoint the hole, and the display automatically adjusts to a red or black display based on the brightness of the day.

This rangefinder has a 1,000-yard range, so you should be able to view the entire range of each hole you’re playing considering most average out to 130 to 550 yards. You should even be able to check out the lay of the land in the rain. The Prism Rangefinder is water resistant, so moisture should roll right off. And if you happen to drop it in the grass, a lens cleaning cloth is included, along with a colored hard cover case, a ball marker, a sticker, a charging cord, and the instruction manual.

A great gift for your favorite golfer

If you’re shopping for gifts for your golfer this season, then get them something they can use. Get the Prism Golf Rangefinder(opens in a new tab) for $229.99 (reg. $329).

