‘Looking Beautiful As Ever’: Golf World Adores Paige Spiranac’s Latest Baseball Outing

Paige Spiranac is one of the most talked about female golfers in the world of sports. The ex-professional golfer has made tons of fans on the internet and is loved by each one of them. However, Spiranac also has a few critics as well. But her recent video on Twitter received love from all her fans on the platform.

Paige Spiranac tried her hands at baseball

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spiranac is known for having a golf background in the sports world. However, she loves talking about other sports like NBA and Football on her podcast ‘Playing a Round with Paige Spiranac’.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac Attends the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg – FilmMagic/Getty Images)

But it was not only limited to talking about other sports this time. Spiranac recently went to a professional baseball ground to make the first official pitch of the game.

Fans watched the former professional golfer try her skills on a baseball field.

Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s recent viral video

Although it was not her best throw, the golfer managed to push the ball to the batter without hitting the ground. And when there are fans who love her for everything she does, it was obvious that they would appreciate her throw despite how good or bad it was.

DIVE DEEPER

‘Most People Don’t Know This’: Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Lets In on a Professional Secret

Some fans were so happy looking at Spiranac throwing the ball, that they found her pitch “great“.

However, others felt she was not fit for the field and threw “like a girl”.

While others advised her to forget throwing and to play it like golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac quit her career as a professional golfer a long time ago. And ever since, she has been working as a social media influencer. The former professional golf star is currently doing wonders in the world of social media. She also said that she was not planning to return to professional golf anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spiranac has millions of fans on Instagram and other social media platforms today. And she even earns the most money for posting on these platforms than any other golfer. She loves to keep her fans entertained, and thus, keeps sharing such interesting videos on the internet.

Watch This Story: When Spiranac Revealed How Guys Take Advantage of Her