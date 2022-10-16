Looking back when 4x NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal appeared in the popular advert

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on a printer advertisement in 2019 as part of his partnership with Epson. O’Neal joined the multinational electronics company as a brand technology ambassador.

The first line of printers Shaq endorsed was the EcoTank, which does not require the purchase of new cartridges. The old technology was replaced with refillable bottles that will save consumers a lot of money. These bottles last 15 times longer than the cartridges.

As part of his partnership with Epson, O’Neal will appear in TV commercials, online advertisements and marketing materials. The Hall of Fame center also made some live appearances to promote the brand.

Shaquille O’Neal 2019 Epson commercials