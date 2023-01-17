Looking Back at Previous Defenses Run by New Ole Miss Rebels DC Pete Golding

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels made an impact hire on Saturday when they officially announced that former Alabama Assistant Pete Golding would be their new defensive coordinator going forward.

Golding has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018, becoming the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator of the Nick Saban era with only Kirby Smart (2008-2015) holding the position longer. He took over defensive play calling in 2018 and has been Alabama’s lead DC since 2019.

While Golding was at the helm of Alabama’s defense, the Tide won three SEC titles, and one national championship after competing for three others during his five-year tenure.

Golding will now be tasked with reviving an Ole Miss defense that surrendered 387.8 total yards per game and 25.5 PPG in 2022. Golding has his work cut out for him, but his added SEC experience should help improve a defensive unit that struggled at times this season .

Golding’s 3-4/4-2-5 scheme puts his players in a position to succeed, and he has the chops to recruit the best of the best. His bread-and-butter-approach is an aggressive defensive front that generates plenty of sacks, quarterback hits and pressure. His defenses prioritize negative plays and generating plus-territory stops over forcing turnovers.

Let’s take a look at where Golding’s defenses ranked during his time at Alabama.

2019

Defensive efficiency: 3rd

Explosive Plays allowed: 1st

Per-Play efficiency: 4th

Run D. efficiency: 3rd

Pass D. efficiency: 8th

3rd Down %: 35th

Scoring Defense: 13th (18.6 PPG)

Alabama finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record, losing to both the LSU and Auburn Tigers, and failed to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014.

2020

Defensive efficiency: 7th

Explosive Plays allowed: 1st

Per-Play efficiency: 4th

Run D. efficiency: 3rd

Pass D. efficiency: 18th

3rd Down %: 73rd

Scoring Defense: 13th (19.0 PPG)

Scroll to Continue

The Tide went undefeated in 2020 and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game 52-24.

2021

Defensive efficiency: 2nd

Explosive Plays Allowed: 2nd

Per-Play efficiency: 1st

Run D. efficiency: 3rd

Pass D. efficiency: 5th

3rd Down %: 7th

Scoring Defense: 18th (20.1 PPG)

Arguably Golding’s best defensive unit was the 2021 Alabama defense. The Tide ended the season ranked No. 7 in total yards, the only time one of his Alabama defenses finished in the top 10 in total defense.

2022

Defensive efficiency: 5th

Explosive Plays Allowed: 5th

Per-Play efficiency: 5th

Run D. efficiency: 15th

Pass D. efficiency: 6th

3rd Down %: 10th

Scoring Defense: 9th (18.2 PPG)

Alabama ranked fourth in rushing defense (86.0 YPG), seventh in total defense (304.1 YPG), and allowed just 20.1 PPG this fall. The Tide also finished the season in the top 10 in scoring defense for the first time under Golding.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report on Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here