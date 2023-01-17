Looking Back at Previous Defenses Run by New Ole Miss Rebels DC Pete Golding
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels made an impact hire on Saturday when they officially announced that former Alabama Assistant Pete Golding would be their new defensive coordinator going forward.
Golding has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018, becoming the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator of the Nick Saban era with only Kirby Smart (2008-2015) holding the position longer. He took over defensive play calling in 2018 and has been Alabama’s lead DC since 2019.
While Golding was at the helm of Alabama’s defense, the Tide won three SEC titles, and one national championship after competing for three others during his five-year tenure.
Golding will now be tasked with reviving an Ole Miss defense that surrendered 387.8 total yards per game and 25.5 PPG in 2022. Golding has his work cut out for him, but his added SEC experience should help improve a defensive unit that struggled at times this season .
Golding’s 3-4/4-2-5 scheme puts his players in a position to succeed, and he has the chops to recruit the best of the best. His bread-and-butter-approach is an aggressive defensive front that generates plenty of sacks, quarterback hits and pressure. His defenses prioritize negative plays and generating plus-territory stops over forcing turnovers.
Let’s take a look at where Golding’s defenses ranked during his time at Alabama.
2019
Defensive efficiency: 3rd
Explosive Plays allowed: 1st
Per-Play efficiency: 4th
Run D. efficiency: 3rd
Pass D. efficiency: 8th
3rd Down %: 35th
Scoring Defense: 13th (18.6 PPG)
Alabama finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record, losing to both the LSU and Auburn Tigers, and failed to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014.
2020
Defensive efficiency: 7th
Explosive Plays allowed: 1st
Per-Play efficiency: 4th
Run D. efficiency: 3rd
Pass D. efficiency: 18th
3rd Down %: 73rd
Scoring Defense: 13th (19.0 PPG)
Scroll to Continue
The Tide went undefeated in 2020 and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game 52-24.
2021
Defensive efficiency: 2nd
Explosive Plays Allowed: 2nd
Per-Play efficiency: 1st
Run D. efficiency: 3rd
Pass D. efficiency: 5th
3rd Down %: 7th
Scoring Defense: 18th (20.1 PPG)
Arguably Golding’s best defensive unit was the 2021 Alabama defense. The Tide ended the season ranked No. 7 in total yards, the only time one of his Alabama defenses finished in the top 10 in total defense.
2022
Defensive efficiency: 5th
Explosive Plays Allowed: 5th
Per-Play efficiency: 5th
Run D. efficiency: 15th
Pass D. efficiency: 6th
3rd Down %: 10th
Scoring Defense: 9th (18.2 PPG)
Alabama ranked fourth in rushing defense (86.0 YPG), seventh in total defense (304.1 YPG), and allowed just 20.1 PPG this fall. The Tide also finished the season in the top 10 in scoring defense for the first time under Golding.
You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.
