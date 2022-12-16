Looking at South Carolina’s football roster movement

The South Carolina football team, like every other program, has a lot of roster movement happening right now. Between players hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal and electing to sit out the Bowl game, there are double-digit players who were on the roster during the season who won’t be with the team at the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

There are some injuries, too, and perhaps some others who may elect to sit out the game. There’s so much action happening within Gamecocks athletics right now, it’s easy to miss some of the decisions that have been made. Here’s where things stand right now.

Previewing a busy recruiting weekend | Thursday practice observations

BOWL OPT OUTS

DL Zach Pickens (Dec. 12) – starting defensive tackle

DB Darius Rush (Dec. 15) – starting cornerback

DB Cam Smith (Dec. 2) – starting nickel

All three players are electing to sit out the Bowl and will forfeit their remaining years of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. All had at least one year of eligibility remaining.

NCAA TRANSFER PORTAL

YOU Jaheim Bell (Dec. 6) – starting tight end

OL Jordan Davis (Dec. 7) – reserve

DE Gilbert Edmond (Dec. 15) – starting edge

DB Joey Hunter (Dec. 5) – reserve

RB MarShawn Lloyd (Dec. 12) – starting running back

DB RJ Roderick (Oct. 18) – backup

DB Tyrese Ross (Dec. 6) – reserve

WR Corey Rucker (Dec. 14) – reserve/injured

YOU Austin Stogner (Dec. 5) – key backup

LB Darryle Ware (Dec. 5) – reserve

The aforementioned players were on Scholarship at South Carolina, at least at some point during their tenure. Walkon’s defensive backs Cam Hardy and Noah Abrams also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 5.

None of the players were with the team at practice for the Bowl game. It is within NCAA rules for players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and still compete with their team.

INJURED PLAYERS

RB Christian Beal-Smith – Beal-Smith, a backup running back, only played in eight of the 12 games this season due to a foot injury and several of those games, he was not fully healthy. He was at practice on Thursday when the Gamecocks returned to the field, but his foot/ankle was heavily taped and he wasn’t a full participant.

DE Terrell Dawkins – Dawkins suffered a knee injury early in the season and has only played in three games. Beamer mentioned multiple times in the final third of the season that Dawkins had a chance to come back, but he hasn’t been on the field since the third game of the year. He was at practice on Thursday with his knee in a significant brace.

WR Josh Vann – Vann, a starting wide receiver, told the Post & Courier’s David Cloninger that he was doing everything he could to make it back and play in the Bowl game from a knee injury suffered against Clemson. They did not do any on-field work in practice on Thursday.

Reserve TE Wyatt Campbell and backup safety Devon Reedwho were both struggling with late-season injuries, both practiced on Thursday.

QUESTION MARKS/OTHER NOTES

— Starting wide receiver Anthony Wells was not at practice on Thursday. However, JC Shurburtt reported that he was in a minor car accident on his way back to Columbia and intends to play in the Bowl game.

— Reserve tight end Traevon Kenion announced on December 8 that he is “stepping away from football.” He has not entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at this time, and was not at Bowl practice on Thursday.

— Other players who were not spotted at Gator Bowl practice on Thursday but have not made any announcement with regard to their future include backup wide receiver Jalen Brooks and starting Offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, who do not have Eligibility remaining after this season. Reserve running back Lovasea Carroll was also not spotted at practice. Not being spotted at practice does not mean they have left the team. We do not have an update on their standing with the program at this moment.