Looking at Shaquille O’Neal’s Rookie year when he took the NBA by Storm

Shaquille O’Neal is, without a doubt, one of the greatest NBA centers in the league’s history. Multiple sources say that O’Neal is ranked second behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in terms of stats, but when looking at Shaq’s dominance alone, there was no one quite like him. His opponents had difficulty throwing up shots inside the paint. “Big Diesel” was a beast at both ends of the court.

O’Neal is a star-studded NBA legend. He has achieved many accolades during his 19-year tenure. He’s a four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, and a league MVP. He also has 15 All-Star Game selections, three All-Star Game MVPs, 14 All-NBA selections and three NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

Shaq was unquestionably one of the most feared players on the court, but was that always the case? Let’s take a look at his rookie season.

Looking back at Shaquille O’Neal’s rookie season