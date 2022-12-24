Looking at Dillon Wade’s PFF grades

Auburn keeps Landing Offensive linemen under Hugh Freeze.

The latest is the transfer of Offensive tackle Dillon Wade from Tulsa. His previous relationship with Offensive Coordinator Philip Montogmery makes him an even greater fit on the Plains. They will have three years of eligibility.

After looking at some numbers on PFF, here are a few things worth noting about Wade’s game.

He took a huge step forward in playing time from 2021 to 2022. During the 2021 season, Wade played 39 snaps on offense. This past year, Wade became a full-time starter and played 818 snaps.

In 2021, 37 of his 39 snaps were at right tackle. The other two were at an inline tight end.

In 2022, 816 snaps were at left tackle. The other two were at inline tight end. He also played 45 snaps on the field goal unit.

Wade’s PFF Offensive grade for the 2022 season was 66.4. His pass block grade for the season was 66.7. The run-blocking grade was 67.2.

His biggest jump from 2021 to 2022 came in the pass-blocking category. In 2021, they graded out at 36.1 in pass protection. That jumped to 66.7 this past year. Run blocking appears to be Wade’s biggest strength when it comes to PFF.

Wade was flagged six times on penalties during the 2022 season. He was flagged twice in 2021.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch