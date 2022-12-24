Looking at Dillon Wade’s PFF grades

Auburn keeps Landing Offensive linemen under Hugh Freeze.

The latest is the transfer of Offensive tackle Dillon Wade from Tulsa. His previous relationship with Offensive Coordinator Philip Montogmery makes him an even greater fit on the Plains. They will have three years of eligibility.

After looking at some numbers on PFF, here are a few things worth noting about Wade’s game.

He took a huge step forward in playing time from 2021 to 2022. During the 2021 season, Wade played 39 snaps on offense. This past year, Wade became a full-time starter and played 818 snaps.

