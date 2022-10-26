Looking at 5 key players who can miss today’s games featuring LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and more

The NBA injury report for Wednesday has many players from the LA Lakers. The Lakers are 0-3 so far this season and will be playing against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Matchup between the Nuggets and the Lakers could be interesting if LeBron James and Anthony Davis suit up. If this doesn’t happen, it won’t be surprising if the team ends the night with a 0-4 record.

The Eastern Conference also has an interesting Matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, both teams have several players on the NBA injury report and some of them have been ruled out.

With 10 games on Wednesday night, we will take a look at key players who are injured and who could be sidelined for the next game.

LeBron James is still on the NBA injury report