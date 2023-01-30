Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Two Dominant Bigs – NBA Draft Digest

At the college level, it’s not uncommon for bigs to dominate games. However, some of the best centers in the history of the college game haven’t ended up being high caliber NBA talents. Especially in the modern NBA, there’s a unique style of play that requires bigs to space the floor.

With that in mind, it’s not impossible for a non-shooting center to end up being an impactful player at the next level.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Indiana Hoosiers vs Pursue Boilermakers

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Featured Prospects: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer

Tonight’s game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will feature two of the best bigs in college basketball. With that in mind, they play with a different style but have a similar impact on winning games.

This Matchup features two of the top four producers in the country as it relates to Cerebro Sports’ C-RAM metric in Trayce Jackson-Davis (13.4) and Zach Edey (12.4).

Edey stands at 7-foot-4 and controls the paint with his size. He has the ability to pull down a ton of rebounds and also alter shots on the defensive end.

On the flip side, Jackson-Davis is undersized for a big, but is one of the strongest players in the Big Ten. It will be interesting to see how he handles Edey in tonight’s contest.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a rising guard for the Hoosiers that is making a case to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. A huge recruit, the upside many hoped he would flash as a first year player is starting to come to fruition. Furthermore, forward Malik Reneau was also a top recruit that Indiana brought in this season that is likely a future NBA talent. He’s taking longer to come around, but has the tools to make the leap sooner than later.

Finally, Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer has been a huge contributor this season with his ability to score at a high level and convert from deep. He’s likely not a one-and-done, but the former four star has been much more impactful than most freshman on top teams.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.