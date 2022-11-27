Look: Wife Of NBA Star Not Happy With Injury Decision

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward smiles in uniform with his wife Robyn, left, during a photo shoot after meeting with the media at the team's practice facility in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston to give an update on his condition as he comes back from the left ankle/foot injury he suffered during last season's opening game in Cleveland on Sep. 13, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The wife of Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward is not happy with how her husband’s recent injury was handled.

Robyn Hayward took to Instagram over the weekend to say that her husband, who was listed as out for Friday’s game with a left shoulder contusion, actually has a more severe injury than the official report indicated.

