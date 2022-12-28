Look: Video Of Nick Saban Playing Soccer Going Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Nick Saban is one of the world’s finest football experts, but that only extends to the American version.

Ahead of Alabama’s upcoming Sugar Bowl contest with Kansas State, the head coach and Crimson Tide players spent time with kids at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Per Bama Central’s Katie WindhamSaban tried his foot at soccer.

Saban didn’t seem particularly enthused about his kicks on the inflatable setup.

Bryce Young also went to the Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. The star quarterback signed autographs for kids while “smiling the whole time.”

Alabama missed its eighth College Football Playoff appearance after suffering close SEC losses to Tennessee and LSU. Although the Crimson Tide aren’t competing for a national title, Saban and Co. are at least making the most of their visit to New Orleans.

Young and Will Anderson will both play what will presumably be their final game for Alabama at the Caesars Superdome. The Sugar Bowl starts Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.