Look: Video Of Nick Saban Playing Soccer Going Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban against the Tennessee Volunteers.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is one of the world’s finest football experts, but that only extends to the American version.

Ahead of Alabama’s upcoming Sugar Bowl contest with Kansas State, the head coach and Crimson Tide players spent time with kids at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Per Bama Central’s Katie WindhamSaban tried his foot at soccer.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button