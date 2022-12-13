Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Is Furious With The NFL – AthlonSports.com

DeVante Parker suffered a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday. Parker’s lack of medical attention after an obviously hard hit caused the NFL and NFLPA to investigate the incident.

After getting put on the ground by Antonio Hamilton, Parker struggled to stand up and balance himself. The game was not stopped in any way due to concern for Parker. Instead, it was paused because Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury challenged the previous play, hoping that the play Parker made the down before would be overturned.

Teammate Nelson Agholor was the only person — both from the field and the upstairs booth — who noticed Parker’s injury. He was also the only person trying to stop play.

The lack of medical interference agitated Parker, who posted his displeasure to his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Get on yalls f—ing job @NFL. Thankful my brother was aware of the situation @NelsonAgholor_15,” Parker wrote.

Concussion spotters are independent certified Athletic Trainers paid to monitor NFL games and identify players who may potentially be injured. They’re supposed to be extra attentive to head and neck injuries. Beginning in 2015, spotters were given the power to stop the game when a player displays obvious signs of imbalance and is attempting to remain in the game or not being medically treated.

After Parker’s injury, many of the reactions on social media condemned the concussion spotter and applauded Agholor.

“Nelson Agholor, unbelievable job, man. Way to be there for your brother because that doesn’t happen enough…” former NFL Veteran Greg Jennings said on ‘The Carton Show’. “I have never seen a guy do that before.”