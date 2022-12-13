Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Is Furious With The NFL – AthlonSports.com

DeVante Parker suffered a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday. Parker’s lack of medical attention after an obviously hard hit caused the NFL and NFLPA to investigate the incident.

After getting put on the ground by Antonio Hamilton, Parker struggled to stand up and balance himself. The game was not stopped in any way due to concern for Parker. Instead, it was paused because Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury challenged the previous play, hoping that the play Parker made the down before would be overturned.

