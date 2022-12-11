Look: Vandegrift upsets Katy to advance to its first Texas football state championship game

All the pressure was on Vandegrift’s Hayden Arnold on Saturday, and the senior kicker delivered.

Arnold drove a 37-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to beat Katy 38-35, sending Vandegrift to its first high school football state championship game.

The Vipers will play DeSoto at 3 pm next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 6A DII trophy.

Arnold, one of the best kickers in the state, also helped lift Vandegrift into the semifinals, making all three of his field goal attempts last week against Dripping Springs, including a 50-yarder.

(File photo by Blake Purcell)

