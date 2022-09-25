Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the Awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home.

On Sunday’s edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw three interceptions in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He warned Winston that if he doesn’t correct the Mistakes quickly.

“Be careful, you might lose your job to (backup quarterback) Andy Dalton,” Bradshaw warned.

Saints fans and Jameis Winston supporters didn’t seem to appreciate Bradshaw going after their starting quarterback. Many believe that Bradshaw’s problems with Winston aren’t purely football-related either.

In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston could almost do no wrong as he completed 68-percent of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers.

But after a solid first couple of Quarters against the Buccaneers, Winston started playing poorly and going into a downward spiral with interceptions on three straight drives.

All three of those interceptions directly set up Bucs scoring drives, with one of them being the game-sealing pick-six.

Whether fans want to accept it or not, Winston can’t continue to turn the ball over like that and find success – and it’s not a recipe for keeping his job either.