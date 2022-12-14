Look: Surprising Player Leads NFL Pro Bowl Voting – AthlonSports.com

With one day left for fans to vote for submissions to the NFL Pro Bowl, the leading vote-getter might come as a surprise.

It’s not MVP favorite Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles who has received the most fan votes, nor star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or even Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is on pace to threaten Calvin Johnson’s record for the most receiving yards in a single season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the fan vote. Tagovailoa has received nearly 5,000 more votes than Jefferson, who is second.

“With one day remaining, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in voting for the Pro Bowl Games,” Pelissero tweeted.

Tagovailoa has faced quite a bit of criticism in recent days after he completed just 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. It marked the second game in a row that Tagovailoa has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes and the Dolphins have scored 17 points.

However, the majority of those votes might have been cast before the past two weeks, as voting has been open since Nov. 15.

Tagovailoa still ranks second in the NFL in QBR and passer rating and is tied for fifth with 22 touchdown passes.

Mahomes ranks second in voting among AFC quarterbacks, almost 10,000 votes back of Tagovailoa. Hurts leads all NFC signal-callers.

The fan vote counts for one-third of the Pro Bowl selection process. Coaches also cast ballots, as do the players themselves.

The NFL has announced a change to the format of the Pro Bowl this season. Instead of the traditional football game between the AFC and NFC, the league will host a multi-day event that includes skills competitions between players and a flag football game.