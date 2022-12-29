Look: Sports World Reacts To Ruined College Basketball Court

Little Rock’s basketball court is in rough shape.

The school announced Monday that freezing temperatures caused a ruptured water coil in the Jack Stephens Center, leading to Joe Foley Court “being covered in water.” As a result, Thursday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader against UT Martin will move to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

