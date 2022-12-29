Look: Sports World Reacts To Ruined College Basketball Court

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Little Rock’s basketball court is in rough shape.

The school announced Monday that freezing temperatures caused a ruptured water coil in the Jack Stephens Center, leading to Joe Foley Court “being covered in water.” As a result, Thursday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader against UT Martin will move to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

On Wednesday, the Trojans’ official Twitter account provided visible evidence of the damage. The wrecked court is clearly nowhere near playable conditions.

Little Rock’s men’s head Coach Darrell Walker posted a photo of him shrugging on the desecrated court.

“What are you going to do?” Walker wrote.

Former FIU player Tymell Murphy expressed hope that Little Rock will “get back rocking in ya building sooner than later.”

Other fans called the scene “awful” and “horrible,” with another note that repairs won’t be “cheap or easy.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’p Mitchell GladstoneLittle Rock plans on finding another court to use for the rest of the season.

“Right now, it’s a matter of ripping up the hardwood and letting the concrete dry out over the next few days,” Gladstone wrote. “TBD is where the court will come from.”