Look: Sports World Reacts To Major Female Coach Goal

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner’s Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver would like to see a team hire a female head coach within the next five years. They made that clear while on the NCAA’s podcast channel.

“I would be hugely disappointed if certainly in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA,” Silver said.

