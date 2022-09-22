Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall

John Wall and Eric Gordon are on the floor for the Rockets together.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 02: Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a play with John Wall #1 during the fourth quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on January 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players’ Tribune.

Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.

