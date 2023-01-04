Look: Russell Wilson’s Goal For His Future Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite how poorly his first season in Denver has gone, Russell Wilson isn’t giving up hope.

On Wednesday, Wilson shared his goal for the future with the Broncos. It’s an ambitious one.

“Hopefully, we can win a ring or two or more,” they saidvia TheDNVR.com’s Zac Stevens.

Wilson has been clear since he was traded to Denver that he wants to win multiple championships in the Mile High City. He’s not backing off that benchmark, at least not publicly, despite a disastrous 2022 campaign.

The Broncos, who were expected to contend for the AFC West and possibly a Super Bowl berth, are 4-11. Wilson has not looked comfortable all season long, completing only 60.8% of his passes for 3,241 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Denver has the worst scoring offense in the league at 16.0 points per outing, and first-year head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired after only 15 games. It has been a Murphy’s Law type of year.

The good news for Wilson is that even if the Broncos don’t win a Championship with him in 2023, it would be almost impossible for things to get worse.