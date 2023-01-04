Look: Russell Wilson’s Goal For His Future Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson passes against the Seahawks in his first game back.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Despite how poorly his first season in Denver has gone, Russell Wilson isn’t giving up hope.

On Wednesday, Wilson shared his goal for the future with the Broncos. It’s an ambitious one.

“Hopefully, we can win a ring or two or more,” they saidvia TheDNVR.com’s Zac Stevens.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button