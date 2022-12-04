Look: Prominent NBA Owner’s Daughter Is Going Viral

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The daughter of a prominent NBA owner went viral sitting courtside on Friday night.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took in the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday evening, prior to his NFL game this weekend.

Rodgers was sitting courtside next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, Wes Edens.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, was trending on social media.

The daughter of the prominent NBA owner has a pretty big following, herself.

This was not the first time that Rodgers has sat next to Edens, either. They’ve taken in games together before.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Mallory Edens Attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It wasn’t a great night for the Bucks, though, as they fell to the Lakers on Friday night.