Look: Peyton Manning Mentioned For Significant NFL Job

Peyton Manning inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning has been one of the top Ambassadors for the NFL since the early days of his playing career. But one person believes that Manning should hold an even bigger role in the NFL.

In a recent feature for The 670 Score, Chicago Bears Insider Chris Emma suggested that Manning should replace department Bears president Ted Phillips in the same role. They argued that Manning’s success in football and in business along with his ties to the Bears’ ownership should make him a good fit in the organization.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button