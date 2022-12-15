Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentia walks from the ground at half time during the Brasil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for ICC)

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina Megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history.

