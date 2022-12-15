Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentia walks from the ground at half time during the Brasil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for ICC)

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina Megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history.

In the 35th minute of today’s World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands, Messi took the ball up the midfield and through a line of Oranje defenders. Without even looking in the direction of his teammate, he threaded the needle and found striker Nahuel Molina who put away the chance for an Argentina goal.

Replay shows that Messi had his eyes down and on the ball for the entirety of his run and didn’t even look to his right to see if Molina was there. They either knew exactly where Molina was going or it was just that ice-cold.

The pass is going viral with over 30,000 views on Twitter in just five minutes. Many are already calling it the Greatest pass they’ve ever seen:

Lionel Messi has La Celeste on the verge of returning to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2014. With Brazil now out, Argentina now rank among the betting favorites to win the whole thing.

Whatever he does moving forward, people might always look back on this pass as his signature World Cup moment.

Was that the Greatest pass in World Cup history?