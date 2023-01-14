Look out for these former football locals as the NFL Playoffs kick off

Even with the Eagles enjoying a first-round bye against a team to be determined in the upcoming NFL playoffs, there are still some local products to keep an eye on this opening weekend.

Leading the pack of former football standouts are the Bills, with four alumni across the three Universities — Penn, Villanova, and Temple — with football programs.

Players like former Temple linebackers Haason Reddick and Shaun Bradley, who played for the Owls between the years of 2012-19 and are both currently linebackers for the Birds, here’s a look at the locals to keep an eye out for as the Playoffs kick off Saturday .

Chris Myarick (Temple, 2014-18)

Now: Fullback, New York Giants

Myarick was a local kid who was a walk-on at Temple. The Elkins Park native played tight end for the Owls and even earned a Scholarship ahead of his junior year. Myarick was picked up by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and moved to the Giants in 2021. When the Giants waived him at the end of their season, Myarick played on the Bengals’ practice squad through their postseason run. He returned to New York for the 2022 season where he transitioned into the fullback position and recorded 65 total yards of offense as well as four tackles.

William Kwenkeu (Temple, 2016-21)

Now: Linebacker, Minnesota

Kwenkeu moved to Maryland from Cameroon at age 14. Despite not knowing the rules, he played almost every position in high school football before committing to Temple. Across six seasons for the Owls, Kwenkeu made a name as one of the toughest members of the team and one of the locker room leaders. The Vikings signed him to a three-year contract ahead of the 2022 season. Kwenkeu got his first scrimmage snaps in the final week of the regular season against the Bears. Also marking his 26th birthday, he recorded two tackles, including one for a two-yard loss.

The Vikings host the Giants on Sunday (4:30 p.m., Fox 29).

» READ MORE: NFL wild card props: Five Picks for this weekend’s playoff games

Dion Dawkins (Temple, 2013-16)

Now: Tackle, Buffalo

Dawkins earned the starting left tackle spot for three seasons at Temple and would have worn a coveted single-digit jersey if not for an NCAA rule prohibiting offensive linemen from wearing those numbers. Along with former Owls teammate in Reddick, Dawkins was drafted in 2017. Buffalo took the tackle in the second round and he has played with the Bills ever since.

The Bills’ starting left tackle is part of a line that allowed just 33 sacks this season, the eighth-best in the NFL.

Tyler Matakevich (Temple, 2012-15)

Now: Linebacker, Buffalo

Matakevich was one of just four true freshmen to earn a spot on Temple’s starting lineup in the 2012 season. By his senior season, the linebacker out of Connecticut was the only FBS player to lead his team in tackles in every game. He heard his name called by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft. After four years in Pittsburgh, Matakevich signed a deal with the Bills.

Christian Benford (Villanova, 2018-21)

Now: Cornerback, Buffalo

Benford was a force for the Wildcats during his senior year. In 2021, he made the AP’s FCS All-America First Team after racking up 39 tackles and seven interceptions. When the Bills took him off the board in the sixth round, Benford became the first Wildcat to be drafted since 2017. The rookie cornerback started steadily with the Bills. He’s picked up 24 tackles and one pick across nine games — five of which were starts.

» READ MORE: Eagles enter Playoffs among top four title favorites

Greg Van Roten (Penn, 2008-11)

Now: Guard, Buffalo

Van Roten was a two-time Ivy Champion at Penn and was the starting left tackle for three seasons. The Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012, and he bounced around the league for the next decade, ultimately landing in Buffalo ahead of the 2022 season. With so many injuries on the Bills’ Offensive line, Van Roten was able to play in 10 games this year and start in two. His resiliency really showed in 2015 when he played for two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL and made his way back into the NFL in 2017.

The Bills host the Dolphins on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS3).

Justin Watson (Penn, 2014-17)

Now: Wide receiver, Kansas City

Watson is the gold standard for Penn football. He still holds the program record for career receptions (286), receiving yards (3777), and receiving touchdowns (33). He also paces the Ivy League in career 100-yard games (19) and consecutive games with a receiving touchdown (10). At the 2018 NFL Draft, Watson was picked up by Tampa Bay, where he continued to play for three seasons, picking up a ring in that time. The Chiefs signed Watson to a one-year deal ahead of this season. He played in 10 games with Kansas City, picking up 315 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs have a first-round bye and will face the lowest-remaining AFC seed next weekend.