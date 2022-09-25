Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback’s Benching

oj Simpson speaks to the board at his parole hearing

LOVELOCK, NV – JULY 20: OJ Simpson speaks during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching.

Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused – and later acquitted – of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button