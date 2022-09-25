Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback’s Benching

LOVELOCK, NV – JULY 20: OJ Simpson speaks during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching.

Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused – and later acquitted – of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week.

The former NFL star believes that the Steelers need to make a change at quarterback.

“I don’t see these guys being inspired by their quarterback play,” Simpson said. “I don’t know what Kenny Pickett is able to do, but I’m willing to bet anybody that he’ll score more than four touchdowns in the next three games.”

“[The] problem is Pittsburgh isn’t going to win any 14-10 games. They’re gonna have to score points to win, and I just don’t see that happening with Trubisky.”

This is far from a controversial take from Simpson, and it’s one that many Steelers fans likely agree with.

Pittsburgh is now 1-2 on the season following Thursday night’s loss to Cleveland.