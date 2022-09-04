Look: Ohio State Basketball Player Announces He’s Leaving Team

Seth Towns shoots the ball in a game for Harvard.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 11: Seth Towns #31 of the Harvard Crimson shoots the ball during the first half of the Men’s Ivy League Championship Tournament at The Palestra on March 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from basketball.

Towns has been a member of the Buckeye program since 2020, but did not play this past season due to a back injury. He previously missed the entire 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Harvard due to injuries.

