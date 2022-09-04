Look: Ohio State Basketball Player Announces He’s Leaving Team

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 11: Seth Towns #31 of the Harvard Crimson shoots the ball during the first half of the Men’s Ivy League Championship Tournament at The Palestra on March 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from basketball.

Towns has been a member of the Buckeye program since 2020, but did not play this past season due to a back injury. He previously missed the entire 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Harvard due to injuries.

“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” Towns wrote.

“I share with many of you the frustration of not having been able to compete at the level I am capable of, or at least something close to it. Yet, it is the immense Gratitude I feel for having the chance to play at all that has carried me through for so long.”

Towns, 24, was the Ivy League’s Player of the Year in 2017-18 before physical ailments took their toll.

In 25 games at Ohio State during the 2020-21 campaign, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per outing.

Best of luck to Seth Towns in his future endeavors, even if they don’t include the game of basketball.